IS Prime offers liquidity from Fortex

IS Prime has announced it has integrated its liquidity with Fortex’s multi-asset trading platform.

The Group will offer its FX, bullion and Index Swap liquidity through Fortex’s platform and solutions as of this month.

Fortex Technologies was founded in 1997. The company has a neutral, multi-asset trading platform focused on the FX, equities, and crypto markets. Fortex offers XForce suite, ECN, infrastructure hosting to regional banks, hedge funds, asset managers, broker dealers and professional traders around the globe to enhance liquidity access, improve execution workflows and support sophisticated trading strategies.