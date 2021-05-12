Intertrader taps TraderEvolution for multi-asset trading solution

TraderEvolution allows customisation of terminal workspaces and trade equities, indices, commodities, bonds and FX from the same account.

Intertrader has chosen a multi-asset trading software solution provided by TraderEvolution. Clients of Intertrader and Intertrader Black services will benefit from access to TraderEvolution’s platform across web, desktop, iOS and Android.

Shafiq Shabir, Head of Electronic Trading at Intertrader, commented:

We’re delighted to be using the TraderEvolution platform to provide our multi-asset-class trading solution. Our Intertrader and Intertrader Black clients will enjoy the platform’s shared functionality across web, desktop and mobile. The platform delivers the functionality our traders demand, including the ability to trade directly from your chart on web, desktop and mobile, and to customise multiple trading workspaces.

As Intertrader shifts focus to professional and institutional clients, TraderEvolution’s customisable platform will be essential. It will allow the broker to bring in a broader audience as the platform is particularly suitable for professional traders with its level 2 pricing functionality, and to asset and money managers requiring multi-account management.

Roman Nalivayko, CEO of TraderEvolution Global Limited, added:

With their vision and our tailored multi-market solution, Intertrader is positioning themselves way ahead of most of the brokers in the industry while delivering their clients a platform equipped with the most demanded professional trading tools. For us, customised multi-asset and multi-market setups are the most valuable because this is where our software can show its true value, helping brokers to really stand out in the crowd.

Intertrader offers its clients access to large ECN liquidity pools of tier 1 financial institutions in a low-latency trading environment and multiple execution venues. The company’s “matched principal” model, Intertrader remains 100% market-neutral on its clients’ positions, eliminating potential conflict of interest.

