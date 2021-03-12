Menu

IHS Markit to merge with S&P Global

Institutional March 12, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


London-based information provider IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) has announced its shareholders’ approval for merger with financial information firm S&P Global.

HIS Markit’s shareholders voted yesterday at a special general meeting with an overwhelming 98.95% approving the proposed merger agreement.

S&P Global also held a general meeting where 99% of the shareholders voted to approve the merger.

Acquisition, merger
Lance Uggla, Chairman and CEO of IHS Markit commented:

Lance Uggla, IHS Markit
Lance Uggla

We are delighted by the overwhelming shareholder support of this strategic merger. We remain focused on bringing together two great companies for the benefit of our customers, employees and shareholders.

The proposed agreement mandates that each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 shares of S&P Global common stock.

Douglas Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global said:

Douglas Peterson, S&P Global
Douglas Peterson

We are pleased with the strong support of our shareholders for our planned combination with IHS Markit. Today’s shareholder approval is an important milestone in the process of bringing together our two world-class organizations to continue building on our respective strengths in information, data science, research and benchmarks. We are confident we will drive meaningful growth and create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders as one company.

The two companies are working towards closing the deal in the second half of 2021, which is still subject to regulatory approval.

0
