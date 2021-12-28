S&P Global and IHS Markit to sell Base Chemicals and CUSIP Businesses

S&P Global and IHS Markit have revealed their plans to sell IHS Markit’s Base Chemicals business to News Corp. In addition, S&P Global will sell its CUSIP Global Services (CGS) business to FactSet Research Systems.

The official announcement noted that these moves are related to the pending merger of S&P Global and IHS Markit.

The Base Chemicals business will be acquired for $295 million by News Corp and FactSet Research Systems will buy CGS for $1.925 billion. The two deals are dependent on closing the S&P Global-IHS Markit merger.

The deal between the two companies is expected to receive aggregate net sale proceeds of $1.3 billion from these transactions. The proceeds are net of taxes and payments to CGS’s industry partner.