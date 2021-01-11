IHS Markit acquires compliance technology provider Cappitech

London-based information provider IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) today announced that it has acquired compliance technology provider Cappitech. The move aims to expand IHS Markit’s suite of global, multi-asset class transaction regulatory reporting offerings to the financial industry.
Privately held Israeli company Cappitech provides regulatory reporting, best execution analysis and business intelligence solutions, which allow its customers to efficiently comply with transaction reporting regulations across multiple jurisdictions in one place. The firm’s scalable cloud-based platform is used by more than 200 global banks, brokers, asset managers, hedge funds and corporations.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Pierre Khemdoudi, Managing Director, Global Equities at IHS Markit said:
Regulatory reporting demands will continue to grow rapidly around the globe and customers are looking for a reliable, frictionless and cost-effective way to comply with requirements across jurisdictions. Cappitech’s platform complements our existing offering, enabling us to provide the most comprehensive and scalable integrated financial regulatory service to customers.
Ronen Kertis, CEO & Founder at Cappitech commented:
We are excited to join a company that shares our passion for providing best-of-breed regulatory reporting solutions and looking forward to expanding our existing commitment to the industry. Based on our extensive engagement with IHS Markit over the past two years, we are confident that combining our mutual successes and sector expertise will enable us to accelerate our product enhancement and services for the benefit of our global clients.
IHS Markit chose Cappitech’s platform in 2019 as a key component of its SFTR (Securities Financing Transactions Regulation) solution. Capitalizing on the established relationship and existing integration, this latest move will deliver unified solutions to the market and solidify IHS Markit’s continued commitment to providing regulatory reporting solutions.