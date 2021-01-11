IHS Markit acquires compliance technology provider Cappitech

London-based information provider IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) today announced that it has acquired compliance technology provider Cappitech. The move aims to expand IHS Markit’s suite of global, multi-asset class transaction regulatory reporting offerings to the financial industry.

Privately held Israeli company Cappitech provides regulatory reporting, best execution analysis and business intelligence solutions, which allow its customers to efficiently comply with transaction reporting regulations across multiple jurisdictions in one place. The firm’s scalable cloud-based platform is used by more than 200 global banks, brokers, asset managers, hedge funds and corporations.