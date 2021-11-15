US DoJ requires IHS Markit to divest business to proceed with S&P Global merger

The US Department of Justice has voiced antitrust concerns against the $44 billion merger of S&P Global and IHS Markit.

The Justice Department requires HIS Markit to divest three of its price reporting agency (PRA) businesses to resolve the concerns. It announced last Friday that it has filed a civil antitrust lawsuit against the merger and it will proceed with it unless the two companies resolve the issues in question.

IHS is required to divest Oil Price Information Services (OPIS), Coals, Metals, Mining (CMM), and PetrochemWire (PCW) to Dow Jones in order to maintain fair competition and protect customer access to essential pricing information.

Additionally, the Justice Department has required OPIS to end a 20-year non-compete agreement with GasBuddy, which is preventing the retail gas price information app from launching a data service in this sector.