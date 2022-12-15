ICE Global Network expands in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo

Global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. today announced it is expanding the ICE Global Network in the key Asian markets.
The company revealed new access centers in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo following a significant investment in the region.
Amanda Hindlian, President of Fixed Income and Data Services at ICE, said:
Although Asia is an area of opportunity for many firms, the region has lacked a one-stop provider for access to global markets and key hosting services. As we look across all of the solutions that we provide, we’re committed to offering a consistent service globally, providing ultra-low-latency and high resiliency to the market, which help our customers manage risks and find opportunities in the most efficient ways possible.
ICE has strengthened connectivity access center offerings in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Among the new improvements are ultra-low-latency access to local markets, including Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), the Japan Exchange Group (JPX) and the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), as well as with regional and international connectivity leveraging ICE’s ultra-low latency backbone.
Magnus Cattan, Head of ICE Fixed Income and Data Services in APAC, added:
As both a global network provider and an operator of 13 global equity, futures and options exchanges, ICE has extensive experience providing high performance market connectivity and the highest level of customer service. We’re thrilled to be able to provide a single solution for customers where they can access markets, data and analytics through one point of connectivity, and all through an ultra-low-latency connection.
