G.H. Financials selects Eventus Systems’ Validus platform for trade surveillance

Eventus Systems, Inc., global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, today announced that G.H. Financials (GHF) has chosen Eventus to meet its trade surveillance needs worldwide. In the beginning of early 2021 the London-based exchange-traded derivatives clearing firm will deploy the cloud-based version of the Eventus Validus platform.
The decision to use Eventus Systems follows an extensive, nearly year-long review of solutions on the market. Validus take the place two existing outsourced solutions currently used by GHF. The clearing firm will use Validus for trade surveillance of all of its futures and options activity on markets globally, as well as for compliance with “RTS 6” real-time algorithmic monitoring requirements under the European Union’s MiFID II regulatory framework. GHF has subsidiaries in Chicago and Hong Kong.
Tracy Hetherington, G.H. Financials Global Head of Compliance, Trade Surveillance & Financial Crime, stated:
What intrigued me immediately when I researched Eventus was the composition of the leadership team and Board, which includes experienced professionals who have been living and breathing enforcement, surveillance and market conduct. This is not just another software company that designed a surveillance system. The platform has been developed and guided by people who clearly have a passion for what they do and the foresight to explore where they believe the surveillance market is going. When we conducted our exhaustive review of providers this year, our trade surveillance team of three very experienced former traders were impressed by what they saw and the potential of the system. The choice of provider was therefore a collective decision.