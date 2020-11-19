G.H. Financials selects Eventus Systems’ Validus platform for trade surveillance

Eventus Systems, Inc., global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, today announced that G.H. Financials (GHF) has chosen Eventus to meet its trade surveillance needs worldwide. In the beginning of early 2021 the London-based exchange-traded derivatives clearing firm will deploy the cloud-based version of the Eventus Validus platform.

The decision to use Eventus Systems follows an extensive, nearly year-long review of solutions on the market. Validus take the place two existing outsourced solutions currently used by GHF. The clearing firm will use Validus for trade surveillance of all of its futures and options activity on markets globally, as well as for compliance with “RTS 6” real-time algorithmic monitoring requirements under the European Union’s MiFID II regulatory framework. GHF has subsidiaries in Chicago and Hong Kong.

Tracy Hetherington, G.H. Financials Global Head of Compliance, Trade Surveillance & Financial Crime, stated: