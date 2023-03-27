First Citizens Bank rescues Silicon Valley Bank, buys deposits and loans

The US Federal Deposit and Insurance Corporation (FDIC) revealed on Monday that North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank will buy Silicon Valley Bank’s deposits and loans.

The former 17 branches of the collapsed bank opened as First Citizens Bank and Trust Company on Monday, and customers have been automatically transferred with their deposits, the FDIC confirmed.

Under the terms of the deal, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co will buy $72 billion of SVB’s assets at a $16.5 billion discount. Th remaining $90 billion in securities and other assets will remain in FDIC’s receivership. The regulator received equity appreciation rights in First Citizens BancShares, Inc., with a potential value of up to $500 million.

Following the closure of SVB, FDIC established Silicon Valley Bridge Bank and transferred all the failed bank’s deposits and assets there in order to stabilise the institution.