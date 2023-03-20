UBS to acquire Credit Suisse for more than $3 billion

UBS has agreed to acquire rival Credit Suisse for $3.25 billion following the bank’s troubles last week.

The Swiss authorities have changed the country’s regulation to avoid shareholder vote as they rushed to announce the deal over the weekend.

Under the terms of the transaction which is expected to close by the end of the year, UBS will assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.

According to Financial Times’ sources, the Swiss National Bank has also agreed to offer $100 billion in liquidity to UBS.