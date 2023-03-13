HSBC acquires UK’s Silicon Valley Bank for £1

HSBC has acquired the UK arm of failed US financial institution, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), for a symbolic one pound in a rescue deal led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Bank of England.

Markets shook on Friday following the downfall of California-based SVB after US regulators shut down its operations. The rapid collapse particularly affected digital asset companies and technology start-ups.

The crisis in the UK was averted due to the overnight decision of HSBC UK Bank plc, the British subsidiary of the HSBC Holdings plc, to acquire SVB UK.