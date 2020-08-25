Fintech Lightnet teams up with Swiss crypto bank SEBA

Bangkok-based Lightnet announced its partnership with SEBA. The fintech will serve retail as well as institutional investors globally with more transparent and secure settlement solution.

Through the new collaboration, the company will strengthen its remittance settlement capabilities and bridge the gap between digital and traditional assets.

The Zug-based crypto bank will serve as banking counterparty for the Lightnet Group. The partnership will enable settlements, correspondences and remittances in both fiat and digital currencies. SEBA will also act as an alternative settlement banking network, account, custodian and settlement bank for money transfer operators (MTOs) in digital currencies.