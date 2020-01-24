Christopher Woolard – the new Interim Chief Executive of the FCA

FCA announced today that HM Treasury appointed Christopher Woolard as Interim Chief Executive.

Woolard is currently Executive Director of Strategy and Competition of FCA and an Executive member of the Board. His predecessor Andrew Bailey left the position to become Governor of the Bank of England.

FCA Chairman Charles Randell, said:

I’m looking forward to working with Chris in his Interim Chief Executive role. I’m confident that he and Executive Committee colleagues will continue to deliver our ambitious plans for change in 2020 and beyond, building on the foundations laid by Andrew Bailey.

Chris Woolard, commented:

I’m delighted that I’ve been asked to take on this role. We have a huge job to do and I’m looking forward to working with the Board and colleagues across the FCA as we continue to deliver the FCA’s mission.

