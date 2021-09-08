EGM Securities and Sterling Capital partner to deliver investment opportunities to Kenyan traders

EGM Securities, а Kenya-based subsidiary of the global Equiti Group, has entered into a corporate partnership with Sterling Capital, an investment bank in Kenya for equities and fixed income trading in the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

Kenyan clients will benefit from global trading opportunities, provided by this partnership. They will be able to trade top-performing global stocks, as well as other asset classes such as indices and commodities like gold and oil.

The recent all-time highs of the S&P500, NASDAQ, and other global stock indices has stimulated investor appetite and demand from Kenyans seeking global investment opportunities.