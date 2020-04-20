Diginex and Itiviti announce partnership to provide NYFIX connectivity for digital asset customers

Technology and service provider to financial institutions, Itiviti, announced its partnership with digital asset financial services and advisory company, Diginex. The partnership was motivated by demand from institutional investors to include digital assets in their portfolios, while utilizing connectivity based on FIX.
The client base of Diginex will benefit from utilizing Itiviti’s global NYFIX connectivity platform which provides clients with a FIX-based order routing network that connects 1,600+ buy-side, sell-side and trading venues across all asset classes.
Richard Byworth, CEO at Diginex said:
NYFIX was the natural first choice for us as connectivity partner. Diginex’s mission is to provide improved access and regulated infrastructure to institutions and sophisticated investors looking to participate in this new emerging asset class. NYFIX enables this with connectivity to a broad cross-section of institutional asset managers and allocators of capital.
Rob Mackay, CEO, Itiviti commented:
Diginex is leading the charge on the institutionalization of digital assets, so they make an ideal partner. NYFIX is quickly becoming the de-facto network to provide access to digital asset venues and we are delighted to welcome Diginex onboard.
Diginex joins a growing number of digital asset exchanges, using the NYFIX order routing network. NYFIX is a broker independent, vendor agnostic FIX community, connecting buy-side, sell-side and trading venues.