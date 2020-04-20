Diginex and Itiviti announce partnership to provide NYFIX connectivity for digital asset customers

Technology and service provider to financial institutions, Itiviti, announced its partnership with digital asset financial services and advisory company, Diginex. The partnership was motivated by demand from institutional investors to include digital assets in their portfolios, while utilizing connectivity based on FIX.

The client base of Diginex will benefit from utilizing Itiviti’s global NYFIX connectivity platform which provides clients with a FIX-based order routing network that connects 1,600+ buy-side, sell-side and trading venues across all asset classes.