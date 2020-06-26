Deutsche Bank and Olam International execute Asia’s first ESG-linked FX Forward

Deutsche Bank and Olam International announced the execution of Asia’s first FX derivative linked to environmental, social and governance (ESG) key performance indicators (KPIs).

The ESG-linked foreign exchange (Thai Baht/US dollar) forward allows Olam to insert a discount when it meets pre-defined ESG targets which supports the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Deutsche Bank Head of Fixed Income and Currencies and Corporate Bank APAC and Chief Country Officer Singapore, David Lynne, said:

Supporting our clients’ transformation towards sustainability is a key plank in Deutsche Bank’s strategy. Deutsche Bank aims to lead the industry by creating innovative ESG financial solutions to accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices by our clients across the world.

The FX risk solutions helps reduce the FX risk associated with having products from one country and selling them to another while supporting Olam’s program to strengthen supply chain sustainability.