CLS’ ADV down 30% MoM in April

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Average daily traded volume submitted to CLS by product (USD trillion)*
April 2019
March 2020
April 2020
Swap
0.095
0.129
0.086
Spot
1.175
1.358
1.085
Forward
0.369
0.707
0.379
Total average daily traded volume submitted to CLS (USD trillion)
1.639
2.194
1.550
* Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout the document may not add up precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the exact figures.
CLS’s Head of Information Services, Masami Johnstone, commented:
“We saw average daily traded volumes in April 2020 of USD1.55 trillion, representing a decline of 5.4% compared to April 2019.
This includes FX swap volumes of USD1.085 trillion (down 7.7%), FX forward volumes of USD86 billion (down 9.5%), and FX spot volumes of USD379 billion (up 2.7%).
Compared to the record daily traded volumes in March 2020 of USD2.19 trillion, we saw an overall decline of 29.4%.This made April 2020 the lowest average daily traded volumes for over two years (the previous low was in December 2017).
As market volatility stabilized through April, volume across all FX instruments experienced a significant downward trend. The exception to the overall reduction in volumes was the activity observed during the end of month ‘London Fix’. In the hour following the fix at 16:00 BST, 30 April, a record USD515 billion was traded, a 38% increase on the previous record of USD371 billion seen on the last day of February 2020. This was driven, in part, by traders buying euros to rebalance their portfolios which contributed to record volumes for the following EUR crosses: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD and EURCAD.”