UK FCA issues several warnings against unauthorised companies and clone firms

The UK watchdog FCA has issued some more warnings against unauthorised companies this week. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Concept Loans, Kodimax, Traders Watch, Omega Crypto, as well as the clone firms Tradition-Finance, Avibonds, and Cashute Ltd.

According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:

Concept Loans

Address: 515 Crown Street, Sailsworth, M35 9BG

Telephone: 01615051583

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Website: www.conceptloans.co.uk

Tradition-Finance (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Telephone: 09 74 59 67 71; +44 20 35 19 24 88

Website: www.traditionf.com

Aviva Investors Global Services / Avibonds (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Website: www.avibonds.com

Kodimax

Telephone: +420234290833; 02039360736

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kodimax.net

Traders Watch

Address: 9 Drayton Close, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, CB1 9EY

Telephone: 02037691824

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.traderswatch.org

Omega Crypto / OmegaCrypto

Address: 1 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5AB; Maybank Tower, 2 Battery Rd, Singapore 049907

Telephone: 02035147333; 01617685103; 02039663685; 07904 891 022; +6531384126

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]

Website: www.omegacrypto.com

Cashute Ltd (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Address: 24-26 Arcadia Avenue, London, N3 2JU

Telephone: 0207 043 3794

Email: [email protected]

Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

