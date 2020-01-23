UK FCA issues several warnings against unauthorised companies and clone firms

LeapRate's Daily Forex Industry Newsletter
The UK watchdog FCA has issued some more warnings against unauthorised companies this week. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Concept Loans, Kodimax, Traders Watch, Omega Crypto, as well as the clone firms Tradition-Finance, Avibonds, and Cashute Ltd.
According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:
Concept Loans
Address: 515 Crown Street, Sailsworth, M35 9BG
Telephone: 01615051583
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.conceptloans.co.uk
Tradition-Finance (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 09 74 59 67 71; +44 20 35 19 24 88
Website: www.traditionf.com
Aviva Investors Global Services / Avibonds (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Website: www.avibonds.com
Kodimax
Telephone: +420234290833; 02039360736
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.kodimax.net
Traders Watch
Address: 9 Drayton Close, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, CB1 9EY
Telephone: 02037691824
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.traderswatch.org
Omega Crypto / OmegaCrypto
Address: 1 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5AB; Maybank Tower, 2 Battery Rd, Singapore 049907
Telephone: 02035147333; 01617685103; 02039663685; 07904 891 022; +6531384126
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.omegacrypto.com
Cashute Ltd (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 24-26 Arcadia Avenue, London, N3 2JU
Telephone: 0207 043 3794
Email: [email protected]
Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
