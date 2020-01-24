FCA continues adding unauthorised companies to its warning list

It’s been quite a busy week for the UK watchdog FCA. The regulator has put out the details of some more unauthorised companies today. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Instant Bond Compare, as well as the clone firms IPO-FX and WVH Ethical.

According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:

Instant Bond Compare

Address: 7 Blackhorse Lane, Walthamstow, London, E17 6DS

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://instantbondcompare.co.uk

IPO-FX / Skylon Investments (clone of FCA recognised product and UK registered company)

Address: 2nd Floor, Berkeley Square House, London W1J 6BD

Telephone: 020 3995 2979

Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]

Website: www.ipo-fx.co.uk

WVH Ethical / WVH Wealth Management / WVH Sustainable Portfolios (clone of EEA authorised firm)

Address: 5 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5AQ

Telephone: +44 2031293417

Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]

Website: www.wvhethical.com, www.wvh-clients.com, www.wvhadvisors.com, www.wvh-login.com

Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

