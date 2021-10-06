Cboe Hires Bo Chung as Senior Vice President

Industry veteran Chung will oversee the strategic growth and selection of Cboe’s holistic Data and Access Solutions offering.

Global market infrastructure and tradable products provider Cboe Global Markets announced that it has expanded its data and access Solutions team with the hire of Bo Chung as Senior Vice President, Sales and Index Licensing.

The new senior vice president has been in the financial services industry for 30 years, undertaking senior leadership positions and managing teams globally.

Commenting on the appointment, Catherine Clay, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Data and Access Solutions, said:

For many years I have admired Bo’s impressive track record of success and industry leadership and I’m thrilled to have him join the team. Cboe’s expansive Data and Access Solutions offering is an integral part of the company’s global vision and we could not be more excited to have Bo help us execute on this strategy to bring Cboe’s suite of data analytics, indices, market intelligence and execution services to new markets and users.

Chung worked as an independent strategic advisor to select start-ups before joining Cboe. Previously he served as Managing Director, Global Head of Sales and Relationship Management at S&P Dow Jones Indices. He worked there for more than twenty years, leading 50 global sales and relationship managers. He was responsible for revenue growth, business growth, and strategic partnership improvements.

Before that role, Chung worked at S&P Dow Jones Indices as Managing Director, Business Development, Sales, and Marketing. His focus then was on finding opportunities to improve the company’s brand recognition and index adoption among investment banks and asset managers.

As part of Chung’s appointment, Geralyn Endo has moved to become Vice President, Global Data and Access Solutions Client Engagement, with Michael Hollingsworth promoted to Vice President, Global Head of Risk and Market Analytics.

At the end of last week, Cboe reported its September trading statistics, showing a rise of 18.6% in average daily volume (ADV) month-on-month from $28.9 billion in August to $34.3 billion in September.