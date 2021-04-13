CAPEX.com and Praxis Cashier expand collaboration on direct payment integration solutions

CAPEX.com are a compliment to the Praxis client portfolio. Their team is professional, courteous and eager to collaborate for mutual growth. It’s quite impressive to see our friends at Capex acquire additional licenses and expand their global reach. We look forward to dedicating our time and resources and be a part of their success story.

Global fintech brokerage CAPEX.com and smart cashier technology provider, Praxis Cashier have just announced expanding their partnership on direct payment integration solutions. Praxis will provide the brokerage with its PCI 1-compliant smart cashier software, CAPEX.com will allow it to access direct payments integration with financial institutions and payment gateways.

Praxis’s PCI 1-compliant smart cashier software offers access to more than 350 payment service providers (PSP) and over 1,000 alternative payment methods (APM) connections. This wide payment option allows CAPEX.com to pick beneficial deposit methods for its clients, depending on the jurisdiction.

Headquartered in Cyprus, Praxis Cashier is a technology company that primarily addresses fintech, online gaming and e-commerce companies, handling high-volume transactions, and overcoming the processing challenges.

Wasim Zayed, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd, the company operating CAPEX.com under its CySEC regulation, declared:

Here at CAPEX.com, we are always looking to make trading more accessible, faster, and more rewarding, so we never stop expanding and refining our services. We provide complete education services, including personalized individual training and learning materials, access to leading market tools, and a secure environment where clients can invest safer.

Earlier in March, CAPEX.com added a new offer to its cryptocurrency product line. The brokerage house expanded its crypto offering to respond to growing customer interest in the cryptocurrency world.

CAPEX.com also recently signed a multi-season sponsorship agreement with football club Juventus, becoming its Official Online Trading Partner.