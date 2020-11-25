CAPEX.com announces official partnership with Juventus

Global trading broker CAPEX.com, today announced that it has signed a multi-season sponsorship agreement with football club Juventus, becoming the its Official Online Trading Partner.
The sponsorship agreement with Juventus builds on CAPEX.com’s track record in the international markets. Since its establishment, CAPEX.com has continuously expanded its global presence with its trading platforms grounded in encouraging educated trading through the provision of online interactive tools.
Throughout the partnership, CAPEX.com will use Juventus’ list of rights, such as VIP hospitality and official club merchandise to engage Juventus supporters and bring them closer to their club.
Octavian Patrascu, CEO of the group that owns CAPEX.com, said:
We are proud to announce the partnership with the world-renowned Juventus, one of the most revered football clubs in the history of the game. As we continue to expand globally, CAPEX.com is also committed to strengthening its presence in the markets in which it already operates. The trading profession draws many parallels to the realm of sports, and we will ensure these common values are entrenched within our newfound partnership with Juventus.