Broadridge revenue up 10% in Q3 FY22

According to the report, the closed sales figure for the third quarter came in at $58 million, registering a jump of 33% from the $43 million in FY 2021. On year-to-date basis, closed sales rose by 42%.
The diluted earning per share (EPS) increased to $1.49 by 6% from $1.40. Adjusted EPS in Q3 were up 10% from $1.76 to $1.93.
Tim Gokey, Broadridge‘s Chief Executive Officer, commented:
Tim Gokey Source: LinkedIn
Broadridge delivered another strong quarter, with 16% recurring revenue and 10% Adjusted EPS growth. Our growth is being propelled by long-term trends and by the continued execution of our strategy.
Based on our strong performance to date and visibility into our seasonally larger fourth quarter, we continue to expect fiscal year 2022 recurring revenue growth at the high end of our 12-15% range and are increasing our expectations for Adjusted EPS growth to 13-15%, up from 11-15% previously.
