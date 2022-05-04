Broadridge revenue up 10% in Q3 FY22

Broadridge Financial Solutions reported its results for the third quarter of the financial year 2022 ended on 31 March.

The US-based fintech firm saw total revenues rise of 10% to $1,534 million in Q3 2022 compared to 1,390 million during the same period the previous year.

The company’s recurring revenues was also up during the third quarter by 16% to $1,012 million from $872 million during Q3 2021.

Broadbridge’s total revenue for the previous nine months of the financial year stood at $3,462 million, 15% higher in yearly basis.