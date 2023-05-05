BGC Partners releases Q1 results, reporting a small FX revenue growth

Global brokerage and financial technology company BGC Partners has released its metrics for the first quarter of 2023.

The company saw its quarterly revenue increase 5.2% on yearly basis to $532.9 million in Q1 2023, following the end of zero-interest rates. The brokerage highlighted that this is its second highest quarterly revenue, below the record revenues from the first quarter of 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic caused market volatility and record highs in trading volumes.

The company said:

Both our Voice / Hybrid and Fenics businesses saw solid growth with revenue up across all asset classes. Fenics grew by 12.0 percent (14.4 percent in constant currency), generating a record $140.4 million in quarterly revenue, representing 26.3 percent of BGC’s total revenue.

The company also reported that the during the first three months of 2023, it recorded a slight increase in its consolidated revenue from forex trading, which rose by 0.2% to reach $80.2 million. Alternatively, this represents a 1% increase in constant currency, compared to the same period last year.