BGC Partners arranges intermediated block trade of CME Group Bitcoin options in Asia

Global brokerage and financial technology company and a subsidiary of BGC Partners, GFI (HK) Securities LLC today revealed that it has arranged the first intermediated block trade of CME Group Bitcoin options contracts in Asia. The transaction was between Cumberland DRW LLC and Goldman Sachs.
In addition to its comprehensive crypto offering, BGC is staying engaged in the digital community as trusted partner. In this transaction, major global market participants in the cryptocurrency space came together.
Since the first quarter of the year, BGC has been active in multiple segments of the digital marketplace. The company has already arranged transactions in options on multiple listed ETFs, and other transactions in options on CME Group Bitcoin futures, and options on CME Group Micro Bitcoin futures. In April 2022, BGC announced it arranged the first ever block trade of Micro Bitcoin options offered by CME Group.
BGC is establishing electronic platforms and voice / hybrid listed brokerage desks in major financial centers in anticipation of an active OTC wholesale cryptocurrency marketplace, so that it can facilitate the expected growth in this sector.
Brad Howell, CEO Asia Pacific* for BGC, commented on today’s announcement:
We are delighted to partner with Cumberland and Goldman Sachs to execute the first listed cryptocurrency futures and options block trade via CME Group in Asia. This transaction marks BGC’s continued commitment to expanding our cryptocurrency offering and to working with our global counterparties in developing this rapidly evolving asset class.
Paul Kremsky, Global Head of Business Development for Cumberland, said:
Since Cumberland DRW first established an OTC cryptocurrency desk in 2014, the goal has always been to help usher institutions into the digital assets space. BGC will be a key partner in opening the growing asset class to a broader group of banks, funds, and investors, and Cumberland is extremely excited to work with them as a liquidity provider.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.