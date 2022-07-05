BGC Partners arranges intermediated block trade of CME Group Bitcoin options in Asia

Global brokerage and financial technology company and a subsidiary of BGC Partners, GFI (HK) Securities LLC today revealed that it has arranged the first intermediated block trade of CME Group Bitcoin options contracts in Asia. The transaction was between Cumberland DRW LLC and Goldman Sachs.

In addition to its comprehensive crypto offering, BGC is staying engaged in the digital community as trusted partner. In this transaction, major global market participants in the cryptocurrency space came together.

Since the first quarter of the year, BGC has been active in multiple segments of the digital marketplace. The company has already arranged transactions in options on multiple listed ETFs, and other transactions in options on CME Group Bitcoin futures, and options on CME Group Micro Bitcoin futures. In April 2022, BGC announced it arranged the first ever block trade of Micro Bitcoin options offered by CME Group.