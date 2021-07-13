Bambu adds to its portfolio with the acquisition of Tradesocio

Bambu has added to its potential for growth with the acquisition of Tradesocio. The digital wealth technology provider currently provides a range of different wealth technology platforms for financial institutions across the globe. There are 20 different companies using the technology that it provides. Headquartered Singapore, Bambu also has subsidiaries in the UK and the USA.

Established in 2016, Bambu has 65 employees managing the AI and algorithm powered platform. The decision to acquire Tradesocio means that it has instantly doubled its workforce to a total of 130 employees.

Also based in Singapore, Tradesocio has offices in regions that Bambu does not currently operate in and thus increases the number of regions that the company covers.