FinTech firm Gold-i partners with tech provider Tradesocio

Global FinTech firm, Gold-i announced today that it has formed a partnership with Tradesocio, a technology provider for the financial industry. Gold-i’s multi-asset liquidity management and aggregation solution, Matrix, has now been integrated into Tradesocio’s Marketplace along with other Gold-i products including its risk management and business intelligence tool, Visual Edge.

Tradesocio offers trading and investment management platforms to financial institutions worldwide and provides a secure and transparent trading environment with real-time reporting and reliable risk management for investment banks, fund or asset managers and investment advisors. It enables both financial organisations and investors to benefit from a single view of their net asset value, equity and risk exposure in real time.

Tom Higgins, CEO at Gold-i stated:

Partnering with Tradesocio extends Gold-i’s offering to investment banks and fund and asset managers, and enables Tradesocio’s clients to benefit from Gold-i’s innovative products. Tradesocio has built an impressive platform for financial institutions worldwide and we look forward to working with them and their clients.

Wael Salem, CEO at Tradesocio added:

Gold-i is one of the few companies out there that deliver consistently reliable products to all their clients, and we are very pleased to have formed this partnership. We have been impressed by Gold-i’s continual focus on driving the market forwards, specifically in terms of their multi-asset liquidity management solutions.