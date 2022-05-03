3 Reasons why KYC is important for businesses and consumers alike

If you are a customer or a business owner, confirming identity is crucial when it concerns financial transactions. Over $56 billion was lost in 2021 to identity fraud in the US last year, with up to 49 million consumers being affected in some way.

This is why KYC (Know Your Customer) processes can be so useful for both businesses and consumers. It helps to tackle illegal activities such as theft and fraud, and can integrate seamlessly into most businesses that are customer-facing.

If you’re asking yourself, what is KYC?, don’t worry: we have you covered. In this article we will explain how KYC works and how it’s an asset for businesses as well as its customers.

What is KYC?

KYC, or Know Your Customer, is a new technology that helps to verify an individual’s identity, so that a person can prove who they are as a new customer.

Financial institutions such as banks, credit unions, private lenders, financial technology apps and credit unions all need to have KYC procedures. Having said that, organizations across all industries are also required to implement KYC protocols if they deal in customer financial transactions.

KYC works by cross-checking verified documents (passport, driver’s license or ID card) against a live face verification in an app. You may also need to have proof of address which is matched against the address listed on your verified ID.

After this has all been submitted and verified, a customer is then able to access and use all the services of the business immediately.