ATFX Connect names Steve Whittet Institutional Sales Director

Prominent figure in the FX Markets Steve Whittet has joined the FCA-regulated broker ATFX Connect, an official announcement shared with LeapRate said.

With a career spanning 25 years, Whittet brings vast experience in the institutional market. He has previously held senior positions at banks and brokerage houses including ADSS and GKFX. Whittet served in managerial roles in FX Sales at ICAP, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Nomura and RBC, and in recent years at Gain Capital, Think Markets, ADS and GKFX.

At his new role he will work on increasing ATFX Connect’s client base through new acquisitions and develop the company’s new Agency Business offering.