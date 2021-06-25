ATFX Connect names Steve Whittet Institutional Sales Director

Prominent figure in the FX Markets Steve Whittet has joined the FCA-regulated broker ATFX Connect, an official announcement shared with LeapRate said.
With a career spanning 25 years, Whittet brings vast experience in the institutional market. He has previously held senior positions at banks and brokerage houses including ADSS and GKFX. Whittet served in managerial roles in FX Sales at ICAP, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Nomura and RBC, and in recent years at Gain Capital, Think Markets, ADS and GKFX.
At his new role he will work on increasing ATFX Connect’s client base through new acquisitions and develop the company’s new Agency Business offering.
Matt Porter, Head of Operations at ATFX Connect, commented:
Mr Steve Whittet, who has a 25-year Career in the sector and has served in senior roles at both Banks/Brokers collecting experience in client relations, institutional sales, would play a key role in accelerating the global growth of ATFX Connect. His appointment is a further sign of ATFX Connect’s ongoing commitment to expansion and will support the accelerated growth of the many opportunities that are in the pipeline.
Steve Whittet said:
I am excited to be joining ATFX Connect at this exciting time of growth for the business.
Whittet continued:
This is an exciting opportunity to further develop ATFX Connect’s commitment to expand the business into Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.
ATFX Connect now starts a new phase of growth. The broker will expand its footprint across Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East, as well as enhance its product offering. The company noted that this expansion is essential part of the its vision and its existing clients will benefit from new hires and product offering. ATFX Connect launched its Agency Business in March 2021 in response to growing demand.
ATFX Connect noted its total volumes between Q1 2020 and Q1 2021, have grown exponentially on yearly basis and with the introduction of the Agency business, the company expects the trend to continue.
Earlier in June, ATFX revealed the launch of 54 Hong Kong shares CFDs which cover the large and popular companies listed in the region.