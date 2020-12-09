AlgoTrader partners with AiX for instant and secure inter-trader connectivity

Algorithmic trading software company AlgoTrader announced today its new partnership with UK-based AiX, fully automated OTC desk for aggregating market makers.
AiX´s intuitive, artificial intelligence-based trading platform connects traders across markets and provides unprecedented levels of insight and control. The collaboration adds another dimension to AlgoTrader’s institutional-focused offering, enabling institutional clients to benefit from instant and secure inter-trader connectivity and seamless best price and execution for both traditional and digital assets.
Despite imrpovements in many areas, traders still encounter significant inefficiencies. Inter-trader connectivity is often fragmented and slow, which then requires the use of an inter-dealer-brokerage. In short, current trading solutions remain slow and highly inefficient, thereby significantly decreasing overall profitability. The new partnership provides financial institutions, such as banks and brokers, with a convenient and cost-effective way to trade as trading processes are easier, faster and can help deliver higher profitability as a result. In addition, there is no size limit to the quote request, which means significant size can be traded securely, straight out of custody.
AiX CEO & Founder Jos Evans commented:
We are extremely excited to partner with AlgoTrader. The AlgoTrader platform has been a game changer in terms of institutional quantitative trading and execution solutions for both crypto and traditional assets. Our and AlgoTrader´s technologies are a superb fit, and we believe partnerships such as this are a great way to propel our industry further forward for the benefit of all involved.
Andy Flury, CEO & Founder of AlgoTrader said:
We are proud to be partnering with AiX, a best-in-class, fully automated OTC desk for aggregating market makers. Institutional players will benefit from the fact that AiX connects traders across markets and provides unprecedented levels of insight and control. Put simply, AiX makes trading easier and faster, yet is done securely. The partnership will enable financial institutions, such as banks and brokers, a highly convenient and cost-effective way to trade and thus help boost profitability. This partnership adds another exciting dimension to our institutional-focused offering.
AlgoTrader partnered with London-based crypto liquidity provider Enigma Securities earlier in July this year. Enigma also joined AlgoTrader’s advanced order and execution management platform WIRESWARM, allowing financial institutions to trade at multiple regulated crypto liquidity venues.