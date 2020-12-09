AlgoTrader partners with AiX for instant and secure inter-trader connectivity

Algorithmic trading software company AlgoTrader announced today its new partnership with UK-based AiX, fully automated OTC desk for aggregating market makers.

AiX´s intuitive, artificial intelligence-based trading platform connects traders across markets and provides unprecedented levels of insight and control. The collaboration adds another dimension to AlgoTrader’s institutional-focused offering, enabling institutional clients to benefit from instant and secure inter-trader connectivity and seamless best price and execution for both traditional and digital assets.

Despite imrpovements in many areas, traders still encounter significant inefficiencies. Inter-trader connectivity is often fragmented and slow, which then requires the use of an inter-dealer-brokerage. In short, current trading solutions remain slow and highly inefficient, thereby significantly decreasing overall profitability. The new partnership provides financial institutions, such as banks and brokers, with a convenient and cost-effective way to trade as trading processes are easier, faster and can help deliver higher profitability as a result. In addition, there is no size limit to the quote request, which means significant size can be traded securely, straight out of custody.