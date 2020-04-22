AlgoTrader launches digital asset trading and execution platform WIRESWARM

Swiss-based fintech company AlgoTrader announced the launch of its advanced order and execution management platform WIRESWARM. The platform will allow banks and other financial institutions to trade multiple regulated crypto liquidity venues and achieve best price execution.

The platform already provides its trading infrastructure to one of the first two regulated digital asset banks globally.

AlgoTrader AG recently completed a new round of financing from institutional growth investors. The series A round amounted CHF 3.7 million and were led by an undisclosed global Tier 1 bank, gaining the confidence of its investors.