AlgoTrader Series A round raises CHF 5.2 million following Finab EOS VC Fund investment

Algorithmic trading software company AlgoTrader today announced that Finab EOS VC Fund has invested a seven-digit amount into the company. The company’s Series A round reaches CHF 5.2 million with the new investment. The Series A round is led by Credit Suisse Entrepreneur Capital Ltd. along with investiere, Blockchain Valley Ventures, and NeueCapital.

FinLab EOS VC Fund is a partnership between Block.one, the publisher of the blockchain software protocol EOSIO, and FinLab AG, one of the first and largest investors in financial services technologies and blockchain in Europe.

AlgoTrader AG provides a software solution for fully integrated and automated quantitative trading and trade execution for traditional, as well as digital assets. With its recently launched platform, WIRESWARM, the company also provides a gateway for trading and execution of digital assets. With its quantitative strategy design, testing, automation and trade execution platform across all asset classes, AlgoTrader enables banks, brokers, OTC desks and market makers to connect to, and interact seamlessly with liquid and regulated digital asset and cryptocurrency trading and execution venues.

Andy Flury, CEO of AlgoTrader AG commented: