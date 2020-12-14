Menu

AlgoTrader Series A round raises CHF 5.2 million following Finab EOS VC Fund investment

Institutional December 14, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Algorithmic trading software company AlgoTrader today announced that Finab EOS VC Fund has invested a seven-digit amount into the company. The company’s Series A round reaches CHF 5.2 million with the new investment. The Series A round is led by Credit Suisse Entrepreneur Capital Ltd. along with investiere, Blockchain Valley Ventures, and NeueCapital.

FinLab EOS VC Fund is a partnership between Block.one, the publisher of the blockchain software protocol EOSIO, and FinLab AG, one of the first and largest investors in financial services technologies and blockchain in Europe.

AlgoTrader AG provides a software solution for fully integrated and automated quantitative trading and trade execution for traditional, as well as digital assets. With its recently launched platform, WIRESWARM, the company also provides a gateway for trading and execution of digital assets. With its quantitative strategy design, testing, automation and trade execution platform across all asset classes, AlgoTrader enables banks, brokers, OTC desks and market makers to connect to, and interact seamlessly with liquid and regulated digital asset and cryptocurrency trading and execution venues.

Andy Flury, CEO of AlgoTrader AG commented:

Andy Flury, AlgoTrader
Andy Flury
Source: LinkedIn

Since our inception, AlgoTrader has built one of the world’s most powerful quantitative trading and trade execution platforms on the market. Through our extended Series A round we are backed by capital that is coupled with the comprehensive expertise and broad network of our investor base, who will support us to scale even further.

technology partnership
Juan Rodriguez, Managing Director of FinLab EOS VC Fund said:

Juan Rodriguez, FinLab EOS VC Fund
Juan Rodriguez
Source: LinkedIn

Digital assets have increasingly gained prominence among investors. Therefore, institutional traders and banks now have the challenge of providing their clients with professional and secure access to this emerging asset class.

Rodriguez added:

AlgoTrader closes this gap with their trading and execution platform and we are convinced that it will become the leading engine for both traditional and digital assets. In addition to an algorithmic trading solution, which offers the highest usability and functionality for investors and issuers, and we also believe in the company’s management team, which consists of complementary skill sets and experienced managers with institutional finance backgrounds.

AlgoTrader AG is also taking the next step by utilizing Block.one’s EOSIO protocol.

Bartosz Wojcik, CTO of AlgoTrader AG stated:

Bartosz Wojcik, AlgoTrader
Bartosz Wojcik
Source: LinkedIn

With expensive traditional audit procedures becoming void through the data persistence and security that comes along with the utilization of blockchain technology, we are enabling further efficiency by integrating EOSIO, the most highly performant, scalable and reliable blockchain solution on the market.

Last week, AlgoTrader announced its partnership with UK-based AiX, fully automated OTC desk for aggregating market makers. The collaboration added another dimension to AlgoTrader’s institutional-focused offering, enabling institutional clients to benefit from instant and secure inter-trader connectivity and seamless best price and execution for both traditional and digital assets.

