AlgoTrader and Enigma Securities partner to provide solutions for institutional investors

London-based crypto liquidity provider Enigma Securities announce its partnership with algorithmic trading software company AlgoTrader. Enigma will also join AlgoTrader’s recently launched advanced order and execution management platform WIRESWARM, allowing financial institutions to trade at multiple regulated crypto liquidity venues.

The cryptocurrency industry still has room for development in institutional trading infrastructure. Investors are required to fund several accounts at multiple platforms and exchanges, which can often lead to poor price discovery and trading execution, as well as a loss of time and capital. Enigma and AlgoTrader are teaming up to build a better solution to allow for the secure entry of institutional investors into crypto markets.

Enigma’s integration with AlgoTrader enables WIRESWARM’s clients to access and leverage Enigma’s liquidity and take advantage of its institutional-grade infrastructure. Enigma inherits its agency-based model from international agency brokerage parent company Makor Group. Enigma is committed to meeting institutional needs and supporting the organic growth of WIRESWARM.