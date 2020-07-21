LeapRate
AlgoTrader and Enigma Securities partner to provide solutions for institutional investors

Institutional July 21, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


London-based crypto liquidity provider Enigma Securities announce its partnership with algorithmic trading software company AlgoTrader. Enigma will also join AlgoTrader’s recently launched advanced order and execution management platform WIRESWARM, allowing financial institutions to trade at multiple regulated crypto liquidity venues.

The cryptocurrency industry still has room for development in institutional trading infrastructure. Investors are required to fund several accounts at multiple platforms and exchanges, which can often lead to poor price discovery and trading execution, as well as a loss of time and capital. Enigma and AlgoTrader are teaming up to build a better solution to allow for the secure entry of institutional investors into crypto markets.

Enigma’s integration with AlgoTrader enables WIRESWARM’s clients to access and leverage Enigma’s liquidity and take advantage of its institutional-grade infrastructure. Enigma inherits its agency-based model from international agency brokerage parent company Makor Group. Enigma is committed to meeting institutional needs and supporting the organic growth of WIRESWARM.

Enigma Securities CEO Wilfred Daye commented:

We are extremely excited to partner with AlgoTrader to advance our initiative of building the best-in-class global institutional financial services in the cryptocurrency industry. We share the same mission of solving current industry pain points and expanding institutional adoption of cryptocurrency assets. We now offer liquidity service to clients globally through WIRESWARM, AlgoTrader’s secure and robust cryptocurrency trading platform.

Andy Flury, CEO & Founder of AlgoTrader added:

Andy Flury, AlgoTrader
Andy Flury
Source: LinkedIn

We are proud to partner with Enigma Securities, a best-in-class OTC brokerage service for spot and derivative markets. The partnership enables financial institutions, such as banks and brokers a convenient and cost-efficient way to offer crypto- and digital assets trading to their clients. With the addition of Enigma, we have added another leading institutional-focused liquidity provider to our growing list of trading and execution venues.

