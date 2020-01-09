AlgoTrader completes a new round of financing from institutional growth investors

Swiss platform services provider AlgoTrader AG has announced today that it has completed a new round of financing from institutional growth investors.

This series A round totaling CHF 3.7 million was led by an undisclosed global Tier 1 bank and was joined by investiere, BlockChain Valley Ventures and the seed-round investor NeueCapital.

Andy Flury, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Directors of AlgoTrader. commented:

Since our inception, AlgoTrader has built one of the world’s most powerful quantitative trading and trade execution platforms on the market. We are excited about the trust of our investors to receive this new round of capital and build upon our leadership in five key areas: vision, product, customer support, partnerships with a team of industry experts.

AlgoTrader informed that it will continue its growth and expansion to strengthen the financial hub and the digital asset ecosystem of both Switzerland and other countries together with its network of strong partners, for both traditional and crypto finance.

Luzius Meisser, Board Member AlgoTrader, said:

Our parliament will soon vote on a set of laws that would put Switzerland far ahead of any other jurisdiction when it comes to the issuance of crypto securities. AlgoTrader is well-positioned to benefit from this development as it provides the essential building blocks for traders to tap not only into traditional markets, but also into the emerging world of decentralized, blockchain-based finance.

