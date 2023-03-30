Zenfinex appoints Amer Zino as Head of Sales for MENA

Global forex and CFD broker Zenfinex today announced the addition of Amer Zino to its team. In the press release shared with LeapRate, the company detailed that in his new role, Zino will be responsible for handling all commercial and business development operations of Zenfinex in the MENA region.
Zino brings over 12 years of experience in leading sales and business development initiatives for Financial Service providers such as Axi, Alpari UK and Equiti Group, across the Middle East and the GCC region.
The new appointment comes after Zenfinex secured a DFSA Category 4 license from Dubai Financial Service Authority in November 2022.
We are very excited to have Amer join the team with his primary focus being on heading up sales and business development in the MENA region. He has fantastic experience and knowledge of the region that can only help us build on the solid foundations we have already built. We are optimistic about the potential that the MENA region holds for financial services providers, and we are dedicated to providing resource for continuous growth.
Amer Zino, Head of Sales for MENA Region, said:
I am thrilled to join the Zenfinex team. It is evident that Zenfinex is working very hard to expand its professional and institutional offerings across the MENA region. I look forward to this journey and to building on Zenfinex’ commitment to consistency and to prioritizing the needs of our traders.
In the last few years Zenfinex has received a number of authorisations and licenses. The broker is now regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom, FSA in Seychelles, DFSA in the UAE, and the central bank of Sierra Leone.
Additionally, the company has partnered with FCA- regulated Signal Centre, AI news sentiment provider Acuity Trading to offer real-time news videos from Financial Source, Swiset and Trading Central. The multi-licensed broker offers a bespoke range of CFDs on MT4, MT5, and the social trading app ZenConnect.
