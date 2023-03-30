Zenfinex appoints Amer Zino as Head of Sales for MENA

Global forex and CFD broker Zenfinex today announced the addition of Amer Zino to its team. In the press release shared with LeapRate, the company detailed that in his new role, Zino will be responsible for handling all commercial and business development operations of Zenfinex in the MENA region.

Zino brings over 12 years of experience in leading sales and business development initiatives for Financial Service providers such as Axi, Alpari UK and Equiti Group, across the Middle East and the GCC region.

The new appointment comes after Zenfinex secured a DFSA Category 4 license from Dubai Financial Service Authority in November 2022.