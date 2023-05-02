XS.com appoints Chanelle Tsoka as South Africa Country Director

FinTech and financial services provider XS.com has expanded its team with the addition of Chanelle Tsoka who will be in charge of its Africa expansion plans as as the new South Africa Country Director.
Tsoka brings more than ten years of experience in the online trading and FinTech industry. Throughout her career, she has held a range of positions including Head of Sales and Country Manager.
In her new position at XS.com, Tsoka will be handling the company’s regional operations and will be leading a team of business development managers, customer service representatives, and marketing specialists.
Mohamad Ibrahim, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at XS.com, commented:
Chanelle will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of our operations for this important part of the world, including developing and executing our strategic plan for South Africa – ensuring it is in line with XS Group’s overall objectives. She will be in charge of identifying new business opportunities, building relationships with local partners and stakeholders, as well as ensuring that XS.com’s products and services meet the needs of the local market.
Chanelle Tsoka XS.com’s new South Africa Country Director, said:
I am delighted to be joining XS.com as the brokerages new South Africa Country Director. This is an exciting time for the country and the XS Group as South Africa is a large and growing market with the most developed economy on the African continent and a population of over 60 million people. As the new Country Director I will be ensuring that XS.com provides excellent customer service and trading support to our clients in South Africa and across the continent.
Chanelle Tsoka graduated from the University of Pretoria, Johannesburg with a degree in Investment Management, majoring in accounting, economics, statistics, and investment management. She has since been working in the FX industry, specializing in South Africa’s market. Her professional experience has allowed her to develop a refined business development skillset, become a sales specialist, and gain extensive expertise in customer retention and team leadership.
In recent months, XS.com made two new hires. The international brokerage has welcomed industry veteran Andreea Ilies, who joined the team as the new Global Head of Events. The second new hire was Despina Iapona, who joined the marketing department as the new Head of PR and Branding.
