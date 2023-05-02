XS.com appoints Chanelle Tsoka as South Africa Country Director

FinTech and financial services provider XS.com has expanded its team with the addition of Chanelle Tsoka who will be in charge of its Africa expansion plans as as the new South Africa Country Director.

Tsoka brings more than ten years of experience in the online trading and FinTech industry. Throughout her career, she has held a range of positions including Head of Sales and Country Manager.

In her new position at XS.com, Tsoka will be handling the company’s regional operations and will be leading a team of business development managers, customer service representatives, and marketing specialists.