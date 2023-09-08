XS.com revels in JFEX 2023 awards

The global FinTech and financial services provider XS.com has been globally recognised for its contribution to the trading and investing industry. During the Jordan Financial Expo & Award (JFEX 2023) on the 5th and 6th of September, the company was awarded “Best Global Multi-Asset Broker”, and XS.com CEO Mr Mohamad Ibrahim was awarded “The CEO of the Year”.

CEO Mr Mohamad Ibrahim extended his gratitude towards JFEX:

It is with immense honour and gratitude that we accept the awards for “Best Global Multi-Asset Broker” and “The CEO of the Year”. The dedication and meticulous planning have brought together a platform that celebrates excellence and innovation in the financial services industry. […] Thank you for your unwavering commitment to fostering growth and advancement in the global financial landscape.

Dr. Khaldoun Nusair, Chairman of AFAQ Group Events and Media, noted:

We extend our sincere appreciation to the XS.com Group for their invaluable support as our Global Partners of the Jordan Financial Expo (JFEX 2023). The awards for “Best Global Multi-Asset Broker” and “The CEO of the Year” stand as a testament to the collaborative efforts of dedicated partners like the XS.com Group, who contribute to the success and excellence of such an esteemed event.

XS.com used its prominent presence throughout the Jordan Financial Expo & Award JFEX 2023 and showcased a comprehensive suite of services and expertise in the Financial Services industry. The company is based in Australia and boasts worldwide access to liquidity and advanced trading technology in various licensed jurisdictions.