XS.com hires Andreea Ilies as Global Head of Events

Global FinTech and Financial Services Provider XS.com today announced Andreea Ilies has joined the team as their new Global Head of Events.
The new expansion of the team boosts the brokers ability to host and manage successful events and seminars on a global scale.
Ilies brings more than 5 years of experience as the Head of Production of iFX EXPO – a global B2B Fintech conference, held across the world. In her new role, she will use her expertise to play a key role in shaping the strategy and vision of XS.com’s marketing department. To achieve that, Ilies will work closely with different teams across the organization.
Mohamad Ibrahim, XS.com’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) highlighted the new hire as a significant development for the group. He explained that the company’s main focus is people – its clients and its employees. He further revealed that in the near future the company aims to deepen its focus in networking and educational events.
Mohamad Ibrahim, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at XS.com, said
Andreea’s track record in the industry speaks for itself and I’m excited at the prospect of working with such a talented and experienced professional to make these new goals come to fruition. Andreea will play a critical part in driving growth and success for the rising XS.com brand and I wish her all the best in her new role.
Andreea Ilies, the new Global Head of Events at XS.com, added:
I’m excited about this new opportunity and I’m eager to make a positive impact in my new role as Global Head of Events. I’m looking forward to working with an extremely talented team to help drive growth and success whilst leveraging on my past years of event and marketing experience to further enhance the XS.com brand and attract new clients.
This is a truly exciting time for the XS Group and for the industry as a whole. I believe in 2023, events, trade shows and seminars will be of significant importance in the finance sector as we push forward with a more social and personalised approach to doing business. I look forward to playing my part by sharing my expertise in this field and working towards a bright future for the XS Group.
The new appointment follows the recent additions of Ahmed Negm as XS.com’s new Head of Market Research for the MENA region and Stephanie Michael as the new Head of Human Resources.
