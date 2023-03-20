XS.com hires Andreea Ilies as Global Head of Events

Global FinTech and Financial Services Provider XS.com today announced Andreea Ilies has joined the team as their new Global Head of Events.

The new expansion of the team boosts the brokers ability to host and manage successful events and seminars on a global scale.

Ilies brings more than 5 years of experience as the Head of Production of iFX EXPO – a global B2B Fintech conference, held across the world. In her new role, she will use her expertise to play a key role in shaping the strategy and vision of XS.com’s marketing department. To achieve that, Ilies will work closely with different teams across the organization.

Mohamad Ibrahim, XS.com’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) highlighted the new hire as a significant development for the group. He explained that the company’s main focus is people – its clients and its employees. He further revealed that in the near future the company aims to deepen its focus in networking and educational events.