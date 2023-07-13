XS.com hires Sixtus Ughamadu as country manager for Nigeria

Global fintech and financial services provider XS.com today announced that Sixtus Ughamadu has joined the company as Country Manager of Nigeria operations.

To his new role at XS.com, Ughamadu brings more than a decade of experience in the financial services industry. He will report to Wael Hammad, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Ughamadu’s main focus will be on boosting income generation within Nigeria by creating and implementing business plans that align with the comprehensive goals and objectives of XS.com in both established and emerging markets.