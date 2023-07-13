XS.com hires Sixtus Ughamadu as country manager for Nigeria

Global fintech and financial services provider XS.com today announced that Sixtus Ughamadu has joined the company as Country Manager of Nigeria operations.
To his new role at XS.com, Ughamadu brings more than a decade of experience in the financial services industry. He will report to Wael Hammad, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).
Ughamadu’s main focus will be on boosting income generation within Nigeria by creating and implementing business plans that align with the comprehensive goals and objectives of XS.com in both established and emerging markets.
Wael Hammad, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at XS.com, said:
With a wealth of expertise gained over numerous years in the finance and FinTech industries, along with an established history of accomplishments, I have full confidence that Sixtus will offer a unique viewpoint and innovative concepts. I eagerly anticipate collaborating closely with him to sustain our business’s momentum and achieve outstanding outcomes for our esteemed traders, collaborators, and stakeholders.
Sixtus Ughamadu added:
I am incredibly excited to become a part of the XS Group, an energetic and inventive brokerage firm. By embracing progressive ideas in the financial services sector and prioritizing outstanding client service, we have an exceptional chance to thrive and achieve mutual success. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with a team of highly skilled professionals, whose numbers are expanding consistently, to further enhance the firm’s already remarkable accomplishments in the realm of multi-asset trading and FinTech. My objective will be to propel the XS Group to new and unparalleled levels of achievement.
As Country Manager of Nigeria operations, Ughamadu will lead the company’s efforts in Nigeria, with the aim of generating revenue throughout the African continent. His responsibilities include supervising sales, marketing, business expansion, and customer interactions. Additionally, he will work to facilitate close cooperation and partnership with various departments to establish cohesive and interconnected trading experiences.
The multi-asset broker has been actively recruiting new members of its leadership team in recent months. Earlier this month, XS.com announced another addition to its team with the appointment of Shadi Salloum as regional director for MENA and prior to that Joanna Atwi joined XS.com as Business Development Manager – MENA.
