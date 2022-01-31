Crypto exchange Binance restricts 281 Nigeran accounts

Binance has reported that 281 accounts of Nigerian users were affected by recent restrictions.

The news was confirmed in a later to Nigerian users by the CEO of the company, Changpeng Zhao.

He explained that 38% of these accounts were restricted at the request of international law enforcement authorities.

The crypto exchange has already resolved 79 cases, however, it is still working to find solution for the others. Binance clarified that all non-law enforcement-related cases will be resolved within the next two weeks.