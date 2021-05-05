United Fintech hires former Goldman Sachs associate George Govier as Sales Executive

Launched by Christian Frahm in November 2020, United Fintech has just revealed the appointment of George Govier as Sales Executive.
Govier joins the company after five years at Goldman Sachs serving in Prime Brokerage, within the Global Markets Division, helping European hedge fund clients to launch new funds with the bank.
George Govier added:
I am very excited to have the opportunity to join such an impressive team at United Fintech. I have seen first-hand the current focus and challenges within investment banks and hedge funds on digitizing their operations. United Fintech, with its growing portfolio of innovative capital markets solutions, is ideally positioned to provide them with the help and products they need in order to transition to a digital world.
Tom Robinson, Partner and Head of Sales at United Fintech said:
George is a fantastic addition to our team and another high calibre hire. He brings a wealth of relevant experience to United Fintech in terms of relationship management and has a proven track record in understanding clients’ needs and cross selling relevant solutions.
Govier is based in London and at his new position he will have a European remit, with a focus on sales of all products from within United Fintech’s portfolio of fintech firms, currently including NetDania and TTMzero. He will report directly to Joshua Green, Senior Sales Manager UK & Ireland, who joined United Fintech from Bloomberg in February 2021.
Robinson continued:
Our team is growing rapidly and between us we have an impressive network of contacts in banks and financial institutions globally and an in-depth understanding of how best to help them to digitize their operations with innovative, cost-saving capital markets products.
George’s appointment comes a week after announcing the appointment of Senior Sales Consultant, Juerg Schudel who has over 30 years’ experience of selling financial technology to financial institutions in Switzerland, German and Austria. This takes our sales team in Europe to four, with more hires in the pipeline.