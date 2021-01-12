Menu

Former CFH CEO Marc Levin joins United Fintech

Executives January 12, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Marc Levin, former CEO of CFH Group, has joined United Fintech as Partner and COO. With responsibility for the operational and commercial aspects of United Fintech’s portfolio, Levin will play a significant role in helping to scale the fintechs acquired by United Fintech and enabling banks around the world to have easy access to these innovative capital markets solutions.

Marc Levin joins the firm, launched by Christian Frahm in November 2020. He spent almost a decade at CFH, during which time he quickly progressed through the ranks of CFH Clearing and became CEO of CFH Group in January 2019. He has been instrumental in CFH’s global growth since its acquisition by Playtech for $120m, working closely with PlayTech to drive shareholder value.

Christian Frahm commented:

Christian Frahm, United Fintech
Christian Frahm

Despite his relatively young age of 31, Marc Levin is an exceptionally talented leader for whom employees, customers and global partners have great respect. Marc and I previously worked together for almost ten years and I am very pleased and honoured that he has chosen to join United Fintech and go on this journey with us.

Levin joins the management team at United Fintech, carefully selected by Christian Frahm. The team also includes Tom Robinson (Partner & Head of Sales), former Managing Director of Goldman Sachs and Jefferies, and Erik Nordahl (Partner and CTO), a respected technologist with significant experience from Saxo Bank, Danske Bank, BEC and Nordea

new appointment
Marc Levin added:

Marc Levin, United Fintech
Marc Levin

I am delighted to be working with Christian again – he always challenges me and encourages me to ‘think big.’ I am hugely motivated by the opportunity to facilitate banks and financial institutions in their transition to a digital world, accelerating their implementation of innovative software for capital markets.

Levin continued

I am also very excited to be joining such a high calibre team. Tom, Erik and I all have very different but relevant experience and, together with Christian, we have experienced first-hand the challenges and opportunities faced by the banks and the fintechs. Between us, we have the expertise, knowledge, resources and contacts to transform both the financial institutions and the fintechs.

Marc Levin’s initial goal is to implement the operational principles for United Fintech and focus on growing acquisitions. The first one will be NetDania, the firm’s first acquisition, which provides market data, APIs, market terminals, charting components and full white-labels. Levin will also conduct due diligence on potential fintechs to add to United Fintech’s portfolio. United Fintech plans to acquire and scale a number of fintechs over the next five years, creating a ‘fintech one-stop-shop’ which banks can benefit from.

