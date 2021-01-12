Former CFH CEO Marc Levin joins United Fintech

Marc Levin, former CEO of CFH Group, has joined United Fintech as Partner and COO. With responsibility for the operational and commercial aspects of United Fintech’s portfolio, Levin will play a significant role in helping to scale the fintechs acquired by United Fintech and enabling banks around the world to have easy access to these innovative capital markets solutions.

Marc Levin joins the firm, launched by Christian Frahm in November 2020. He spent almost a decade at CFH, during which time he quickly progressed through the ranks of CFH Clearing and became CEO of CFH Group in January 2019. He has been instrumental in CFH’s global growth since its acquisition by Playtech for $120m, working closely with PlayTech to drive shareholder value.

Christian Frahm commented:

Despite his relatively young age of 31, Marc Levin is an exceptionally talented leader for whom employees, customers and global partners have great respect. Marc and I previously worked together for almost ten years and I am very pleased and honoured that he has chosen to join United Fintech and go on this journey with us.

Levin joins the management team at United Fintech, carefully selected by Christian Frahm. The team also includes Tom Robinson (Partner & Head of Sales), former Managing Director of Goldman Sachs and Jefferies, and Erik Nordahl (Partner and CTO), a respected technologist with significant experience from Saxo Bank, Danske Bank, BEC and Nordea