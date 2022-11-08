ThinkMarkets CFO Harshad Kale steps down

Harshad Kale has left Australian-based forex and CFDs broker ThinkMarkets after serving as Chief Financial Officer for almost 9 years.
Kale is a Chartered Accountant, certified in India, Australia and New Zealand.
He joined ThinkMarkets in 2014 when the brokerage firm was known as ThinkForex. Kale was with the company during significant changes, rebranding and global expansion.
Earlier this year, ThinkMarkets entered the Japanese market with the launch of its mobile app ThinkTrader, following the acquisition of a Japanese financial services entity which provided the brokerage with a license to operate in Japan.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.