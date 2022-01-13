Sven Baumann appointed as Head of Investment Banking DACH at Barclays

Barclays Investment Bank today announced it has appointed Sven Baumann as Head of Investment Banking for Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH).

Baumann will provide leadership and develop the business strategy for Barclays’ Investment Banking unit in the DACH region. His new role will also have him work closely with Ingrid Hengster, who joined the company as Country CEO for Germany this week.

Baumann’s background

Most recently, Baumann worked at Citigroup, where he spent the past seven years. He led the company’s investment banking franchise in Germany. Additionally, he was also responsible for the coverage of a wide set of clients such as financial sponsors, technology, healthcare and consumer clients across the DACH region.