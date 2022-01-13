Sven Baumann appointed as Head of Investment Banking DACH at Barclays

Barclays Investment Bank today announced it has appointed Sven Baumann as Head of Investment Banking for Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH).
Baumann will provide leadership and develop the business strategy for Barclays’ Investment Banking unit in the DACH region. His new role will also have him work closely with Ingrid Hengster, who joined the company as Country CEO for Germany this week.
Baumann’s background
Most recently, Baumann worked at Citigroup, where he spent the past seven years. He led the company’s investment banking franchise in Germany. Additionally, he was also responsible for the coverage of a wide set of clients such as financial sponsors, technology, healthcare and consumer clients across the DACH region.
Prior to that, Baumann spent three years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He served as a Managing Director there and was focused on advising private equity firms on European investments and specifically on investments in German-speaking Europe. Baumann also spent 10 years at Deutsche Bank. He joined the company as an Associate and reached the ranks of Managing Director during his time there.
Pier Luigi Colizzi, Head of Investment Banking, Continental Europe, and Co-Head of M&A, EMEA, commented:
As the largest market in Continental Europe, Germany represents significant opportunity for Barclays. Sven’s extensive investment banking experience coupled with his strong local market knowledge will generate great value for our clients.
Ingrid Hengster commented:
Sven’s appointment further advances our investment plan in Germany and I look forward to working with him to accelerate the growth of our Investment Banking business here and across the DACH region.
