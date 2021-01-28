Stephan Hänseler elected Chairman of the BoD of SIX Terravis

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Daniel Schmucki has served as CFO of SIX since 2017. Schmucki is also a member of the Boards of Directors of Bolsas y Mercados Españoles, Madrid, and Worldline SA, Paris, Chairman of the Vereinigung Schweizerischer Finanzchefs (Association of Swiss Chief Financial Officers, VSF), Zurich, and a member of the Board of Directors of Zurich Zoo, Zurich.
From 2009 until the end of 2020, Urs Hofmann was a member of the Cantonal Council of Aargau. He is a doctor of law and previously worked as a lawyer and notary at his own law firm in Aarau.
Urs Hofmann held various political offices before his election to the Aargau Cantonal Council. He was a member of the National Council between 1999 and 2009. During that time, he was a member of the Legal Affairs Committee, the Finance Committee and the Finance Delegation of the Federal Assembly, which he chaired twice for a one-year term. He was also a chairman of the Aargau Cantonal Council as Landammann (President) in 2011, 2015 and 2019. As Head of the Department of Economic Affairs and Home Affairs, Hofmann was a member of the Conference of Cantonal Justice and Police Directors, which he chaired in 2019 and 2020.
Werner Möckli, Head SIX Terravis Ltd, commented:
Dr Hofmann is ideally suited to the role of independent representative on the Board of Directors, and we are delighted to welcome him on board. As a notary and lawyer, he strengthens the company and forges links with the federal government and the cantons – our most important business partners. The broad experience of Stephan Hänseler as our new Chairman and Daniel Schmucki as our new Board member also makes them ideal additions to SIX Terravis Ltd.