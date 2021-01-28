Stephan Hänseler elected Chairman of the BoD of SIX Terravis

Stephan Hänseler, was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of SIX Terravis Ltd at an Extraordinary General Meeting.

Hänseler is currently a Managing Director of SIX SIS Ltd, which provides Swiss central securities depository (CSD) and international custody services to domestic and foreign financial institutions.

Before to joining SIX, Hänseler occupied various international positions at Credit Suisse and UBS, in Zurich and Singapore.

Other directorial changes included SIX CFO Daniel Schmucki and Urs Hofmann, Independent Director, being elected to the Board of Directors of SIX Terravis Ltd for a term of one year.