Menu

Stephan Hänseler elected Chairman of the BoD of SIX Terravis

Executives January 28, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Stephan Hänseler, was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of SIX Terravis Ltd at an Extraordinary General Meeting.

Hänseler is currently a Managing Director of SIX SIS Ltd, which provides Swiss central securities depository (CSD) and international custody services to domestic and foreign financial institutions.

Before to joining SIX, Hänseler occupied various international positions at Credit Suisse and UBS, in Zurich and Singapore.

Other directorial changes included SIX CFO Daniel Schmucki and Urs Hofmann, Independent Director, being elected to the Board of Directors of SIX Terravis Ltd for a term of one year.

Swiss Stock Exchange
Share via

Daniel Schmucki has served as CFO of SIX since 2017. Schmucki is also a member of the Boards of Directors of Bolsas y Mercados Españoles, Madrid, and Worldline SA, Paris, Chairman of the Vereinigung Schweizerischer Finanzchefs (Association of Swiss Chief Financial Officers, VSF), Zurich, and a member of the Board of Directors of Zurich Zoo, Zurich.

From 2009 until the end of 2020, Urs Hofmann was a member of the Cantonal Council of Aargau. He is a doctor of law and previously worked as a lawyer and notary at his own law firm in Aarau.

Urs Hofmann held various political offices before his election to the Aargau Cantonal Council. He was a member of the National Council between 1999 and 2009. During that time, he was a member of the Legal Affairs Committee, the Finance Committee and the Finance Delegation of the Federal Assembly, which he chaired twice for a one-year term. He was also a chairman of the Aargau Cantonal Council as Landammann (President) in 2011, 2015 and 2019. As Head of the Department of Economic Affairs and Home Affairs, Hofmann was a member of the Conference of Cantonal Justice and Police Directors, which he chaired in 2019 and 2020.

Werner Möckli, Head SIX Terravis Ltd, commented:

Werner Möckli, SIX Terravis
Werner Möckli
Source: LinkedIn

Dr Hofmann is ideally suited to the role of independent representative on the Board of Directors, and we are delighted to welcome him on board. As a notary and lawyer, he strengthens the company and forges links with the federal government and the cantons – our most important business partners. The broad experience of Stephan Hänseler as our new Chairman and Daniel Schmucki as our new Board member also makes them ideal additions to SIX Terravis Ltd.

Read More:

arrow
X
Credit Suisse makes five hires as part of its ESG strategy…ExecutivesThe new specialists will join the existing ESG team which oversees the development of Credit Suisse’s ESG investment framework. The framework has been…

Stephan Hänseler elected Chairman of the BoD of SIX Terravis

0
Send this to a friend