United Fintech reveals Advisory Board with six experts

Executives June 15, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova


United Fintech has just announced its Advisory Board with six appointments of experts who will play a significant role in the global expansion of the firm.

The new members of the board include:

  • Russel Levi – with 25 years of experience, he was head of Sales at Bloomberg and SuperDerivatives. He is responsible for building Bloomberg’s European business.
  • Michel André – served as CT at Saxo Bank for 14 years and is regarded as one of Europe’s leading IT architects.
  • Rasmus Jensen – Specialist in corporate leadership and digital transformation, he was instrumental in the growth of Templafy’s commercial team.
  • Peter Korsholm – investor, former partner at EQT and 12 years at the firm which is one of Europe’s most successful Private Equity firms with $80 billion AUM.
  • Jannik Kruse Petersen – has 20 years of experience in investment banking and private equity and is a successful private fintech investor.
  • Morten Jensen –legal expert, Head of Capital Markets and M&A at Bruun Hjejle, advising clients such as Goldman Sachs and EQT.

Some of the new additions are also investors in United Fintech including Peter Korsholm, Jannick Kruser Petersen and Morten Jensen.

Christian Frahm, Founder and CEO, United Fintech said:

Christian Frahm, United Fintech
Christian Frahm

We have strengthened our exceptional team with an outstanding Advisory Board to provide further scrutiny and consultancy, particularly in terms of our strategic fintech acquisitions. Our Advisory Board comprises of world class leaders in their respective fields, including highly experienced and talented M&A experts and fintech leaders. I feel very humbled and honoured that, at this early stage for United Fintech, such eminent experts have chosen to support our vision and join our journey.

Russel Levi, Advisory Board member, added:

Russel Levi, United Fintech
Russel Levi

I am excited and feel privileged to be part of such a talented and experienced Advisory Board.  The capital markets industry largely runs using legacy technology and data provided by a small number of outdated providers with inflexible and expensive business models. The status quo is ripe for disruption by nimble start-ups with strong engineering credentials.

United Fintech revealed it plans to acquire and scale a range of pioneering small to medium-sized engineering-led fintech companies with a proven capital markets product. The company has also expressed its desires to partner with banks and financial institutions to help them to access and onboard these innovative digital technologies.

The firm has already acquired two fintech firms, NetDania and TTMZero. United Fintech shared in the original announcement that it plans to have an extensive fintech portfolio including products ranging from trading platforms, liquidity management and regulatory reporting tools through to AI and machine learning applications, Big Data tools, institutional Blockchain, Bots and Virtual Assistants.

Launched in November 2020 by Christian Frahm, United Fintech has grown quickly and now has 85 employees in London, New York, Copenhagen, Berlin and Romania.

Earlier in June, the company expanded its US operation with the hire of Mark Lawrence from Goldman Sachs as Director and Head of Americas.

United Fintech reveals Advisory Board with six experts

