State Street appoints Brenda Tsai as its new global chief marketing officer

State Street announced on Thursday it has named Brenda Tsai its new executive vice president and global chief marketing officer. She brings over 27 years of marketing leadership experience to its new role at the investment servicing and investment management firm.

As the new CMO, Tsai will oversee the global brand and marketing strategy and execution. She will lead State Street’s marketing team in accelerating customer acquisition and advancing the brand.

Tsai will report to State Street’s executive vice president and global head of client experience, Julia McCarthy.