Rob Otter joins State Street Digital as Head of Blockchain Engineering and Nitin Gaur as Digital Technology Strategy Lead

State Street Corporation revealed that its digital business State Street Digital has appointed Rob Otter as head of blockchain engineering and Nitin Gaur as digital technology strategy lead.

In their new roles, Otter, based in UK will report to Aman Thind, Chief Technology Officer of State Street Digital and Gaur, based in US, will report to Otter.

Otter will oversee the development and implementation of blockchain technology strategy across State Street Digital. He will identify opportunities for innovation and prioritize initiatives that will accelerate the division’s business goals.

Gaur will lead the technology strategy and architecture of the company to drive the development of platforms to support post trade execution of crypto trading and blockchain / crypto-based service offerings.