State Street appoints Andreas Przewloka as CEO for State Street Bank International

State Street Corporation today revealed the appointment of Andreas Przewloka as executive vice president and chief executive officer for State Street Bank International GmbH (SSBI).
Przewloka has assumed his new position on 1 January and is reporting to Joerg Ambrosius, chief commercial officer for State Street and chairman of the board of SSBI. He will be based in Frankfurt, Germany and will also serve as State Street’s Germany country head.
In his new role, Przewloka will lead State Street’s custody and investment servicing business across Continental Europe. He brings more than 20 years of senior financial services leadership experience. He has in-depth understanding of the securities services and European banking businesses, a vast network of relationships with the European Central Banks and regulators, as well as strong client relationships across the continent.
Przewloka joins StateStreet from UBS where he held various senior leadership positions. Most recently he was chief operating officer of Frankfurt-based UBS Europe SE.
Andreas brings the financial services experience and leadership needed to continue to drive State Street’s strategy and growth across Continental Europe. He is a seasoned and well-respected executive, known for delivering client results, embracing innovation and having a keen understanding of the changing EMEA regulatory environment that will prove critical as we further strengthen our leadership position.
His predecessor, Stefan Gmuer, has been SSBI’s CEO for the last 20 years. He will continue to lead globally and expand relationships in the official institutions segment. Furthermore, he will serve as executive sponsor for a set of strategic client relationships and continue to report to Joerg Ambrosius.
Ambrosius added:
I want to thank Stefan for his two decades of leadership of our Continental European operations. Our growth across the region and standing as an industry leader is a direct result of Stefan’s vision for State Street in Europe, and we are grateful he will remain in a global role as a valued member of our leadership team.
