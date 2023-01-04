State Street appoints Andreas Przewloka as CEO for State Street Bank International

State Street Corporation today revealed the appointment of Andreas Przewloka as executive vice president and chief executive officer for State Street Bank International GmbH (SSBI).

Przewloka has assumed his new position on 1 January and is reporting to Joerg Ambrosius, chief commercial officer for State Street and chairman of the board of SSBI. He will be based in Frankfurt, Germany and will also serve as State Street’s Germany country head.

In his new role, Przewloka will lead State Street’s custody and investment servicing business across Continental Europe. He brings more than 20 years of senior financial services leadership experience. He has in-depth understanding of the securities services and European banking businesses, a vast network of relationships with the European Central Banks and regulators, as well as strong client relationships across the continent.