SquaredFinancial names Stathis Flangofas Chief Financial Officer

Executives March 9, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Squared Financial has announced the appointment of Stathis Flangofas as Chief Financial Officer. He will be based in Cyprus where he will join the Executive Management team.

Flangofas brings to the new position at the fintech-led brokerage more than 12 years of experience in the financial industry. He has worked at senior-level positions to help deliver innovative and strategic control-based financial management.

Husam Al Kurdi, Chief Executive Officer at Squared Financial commented:

Husam Al Kurdi, Squared Financials
Husam Al Kurdi
Stathis is joining Squared at a very exciting time. We are seeing the strength of demand from private investors who want access an expanded range of exceptional financial products. To be able to deliver this we need high-quality financial systems which are transparent, secure and protect the clients as we continue to develop our business. We know Stathis is the person to deliver this for us.

Prior to his appointment at SquaredFinancial, Flangofas held various executive positions as a Group Chief Financial Officer whilst serving as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman on Risk Management committees.

Flangofas holds a Business Administration degree from the University of Piraeus and is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

In February, the company announced the promotion of Philios Petrides as Chief Data Officer with the task to drive forward the digital transformation of the company. Ali Rupani recently took the role of Chief Sales Officer as part of the company’s growth and development of its core team.

