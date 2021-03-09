SquaredFinancial names Stathis Flangofas Chief Financial Officer

Squared Financial has announced the appointment of Stathis Flangofas as Chief Financial Officer. He will be based in Cyprus where he will join the Executive Management team.
Flangofas brings to the new position at the fintech-led brokerage more than 12 years of experience in the financial industry. He has worked at senior-level positions to help deliver innovative and strategic control-based financial management.
Husam Al Kurdi, Chief Executive Officer at Squared Financial commented:
Stathis is joining Squared at a very exciting time. We are seeing the strength of demand from private investors who want access an expanded range of exceptional financial products. To be able to deliver this we need high-quality financial systems which are transparent, secure and protect the clients as we continue to develop our business. We know Stathis is the person to deliver this for us.