SquaredFinancial names Stathis Flangofas Chief Financial Officer

Squared Financial has announced the appointment of Stathis Flangofas as Chief Financial Officer. He will be based in Cyprus where he will join the Executive Management team.

Flangofas brings to the new position at the fintech-led brokerage more than 12 years of experience in the financial industry. He has worked at senior-level positions to help deliver innovative and strategic control-based financial management.

Husam Al Kurdi, Chief Executive Officer at Squared Financial commented: